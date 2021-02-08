Fournette rushed 16 times for 89 yards and a touchdown and secured all four targets for 46 yards during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

While Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will likely get more press for their performances, Fournette turned in another efficient performance through both the ground and air and essentially sealed the Super Bowl win with a 27-yard touchdown scamper up the right side with 7:45 remaining. The fourth-year back took the reins of the backfield beginning with the wild-card win over Washington and kept a firm hold of the top job even with Ronald Jones healthy over the last three postseason contests. Fournette's underrated ability as a receiver once again played a key role, as he checked in second in receptions and receiving yardage on the night for the Buccaneers. Fournette's strong finish during Tampa Bay's championship run may earn him a bigger payday elsewhere, but there's no question he filled a pivotal role in the team's Super Bowl title.