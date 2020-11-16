Fournette rushed eight times for 19 yards and brought in two of three targets for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Fournette took a clear back seat to Ronald Jones in the ground attack despite the latter's first-quarter fumble, leading to a pedestrian fantasy day overall. Fournette had logged double-digit carries in Weeks 7 and 8, but he was limited to just one rush attempt against the Saints in Week 9 and then struggled to do much with his boost in workload Sunday. As such, the fourth-year pro is now averaging a career-low 4.1 yards per carry on the ground, and with Jones having exploded for a career-best 192 rushing yards against Carolina, it's likely Fournette remains stuck in a complementary role against the tough Rams defense in Week 11.