Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that "there is a chance" Fournette (ankle) is able to suit up in Chicago on Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fournette sat out Sunday's win over the Chargers, and it looks as though his availability for Thursday's tilt in Chicago will come down to how much he's able to do in practice. Ronald Jones surpassed the 100-yard mark as Tampa Bay's clear lead runner Sunday, while Ke'Shawn Vaughn scored in his first action as a pro, so Fournette could have to deal with an increasingly muddled backfield even if he is healthy enough to play Thursday.