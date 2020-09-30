Fournette was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.
Earlier Wednesday, coach Bruce Arians told Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site that Fournette didn't practice, but the reason for his absence wasn't known until the release of the team's first Week 4 injury report. Fournette's status will be one to watch as the weekend draws closer, but this issue could be one that results in elevated workloads for Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy and even rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the short term.
