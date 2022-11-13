Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said after Sunday's 21-16 win over the Seahawks in Munich that Fournette was removed in the fourth quarter of the contest due to a hip pointer, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Tampa Bay listed Fournette as doubtful to return at the time his injury was announced, and he remained off the field the rest of the way to finish the day with 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown to go along with a one-yard reception. After leaning heavily on the passing attack for each of their last three games, the Buccaneers surprisingly implemented a run-first offense in Munich, with Fournette averaging more than four yards per carry for only the third time this season prior to his departure. Notably, rookie Rachaad White technically drew the start for Tampa Bay and turned in a career-best performance (22 carries for 105 yards), potentially pushing his way into a more even timeshare with Fournette moving forward, if not unseating the veteran for the lead role entirely. Clarity on the Bucs' backfield plans may not arrive for a couple weeks, as Fournette is scheduled to undergo further evaluation on the injury while the team is on bye Week 11. Tampa Bay is set to return to action Nov. 27 in Cleveland in Week 12.