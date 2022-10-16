Fournette rushed 21 times for 63 yards and secured all six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Fournette saw another heavy workload in the disappointing loss, and he frequently encountered tough sledding on the ground against a Steelers run defense that limited him to a game-long run of 13 yards. However, the versatile veteran once again made his mark as a receiver, tying Chris Godwin for the team lead in receptions and recording a receiving touchdown for a third straight game via an 11-yard scoring grab with 4:38 remaining. Fournette's unquestioned lead-back role and significant involvement in the passing game will continue to afford him plenty of fantasy appeal heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the Panthers.