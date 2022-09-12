Fournette rushed 21 times for 127 yards and brought in both targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Fournette served in a prototypical lead-back role, outpacing rookie backfield mate Rachaad White by 15 carries. The veteran's longest run of the night went for a relatively modest 17 yards, underscoring how efficient he was throughout the game. Fournette also showed up on the receiving end of the ledger as has been customary over his previous two seasons working with Tom Brady. With a very impressive Week 1 effort under his belt, Fournette will now be tasked with helping keep a Saints defense that's given Brady plenty of trouble in recent seasons off balance during a Week 2 divisional showdown next Sunday.