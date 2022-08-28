Fournette rushed twice for 13 yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

As expected, Fournette was among the Buccaneers first-unit players that were out there for the first series against the Colts as a final tune-up for the regular season. The big back got his 13 rushing yards on the first play from scrimmage and was quiet the rest of the drive; however, Fournette appears to have put any of the weight/conditioning concerns he started training camp with behind him, and he's projected for a solid workload in the Week 1 Sunday night showdown against the Cowboys on Sept. 11.