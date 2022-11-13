Fournette exited in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Munich with a hip injury and is doubtful to return. He carried 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown and added a one-yard reception on his lone target.

Even if Fournette's hip injury doesn't prove to be anything worrisome moving forward, his status as the Buccaneers' top back looks to be in question as Tampa Bay heads into a Week 11 bye. Not only did rookie Rachaad White take the first snap out of the backfield Sunday, but he out-touched Fournette before the veteran departed in the fourth quarter. Expect head coach Todd Bowles to provide more clarity on the Buccaneers' backfield plans following Sunday's contest or when the team resumes practicing Week 12 leading up to a Nov. 27 game in Cleveland.