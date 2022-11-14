Fournette (hip) is expected to be available Week 12 versus Cleveland, the Buccaneers' next game after the bye, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fournette was forced out of Sunday's 21-16 win over the Seahawks in Munich during the fourth quarter due to a hip pointer, though even before that it was technically rookie Rachaad White who drew the start. By the contest's end it was White who out-carried Fournette by a 22-14 margin, with the rookie also outpacing the veteran with 105 rushing yards compared to 57. It was, however, Fournette who scored Tampa Bay's only rushing touchdown. It's positive that Fournette is expected to be available Nov. 27 versus the Browns, but even if he's made a return back to 100 percent health, it could be that White's career-best performance will result in the rookie earning an increased share of the Buccaneers' backfield work.