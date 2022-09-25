Fournette (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday versus the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fournette is officially listed as questionable for Week 3, but he played through the same ankle injury last week while handling his usual starting role. The Buccaneers are preparing to operate with a severely hampered wide receiver group versus Green Bay, which could set Fournette up for increased opportunities in the passing game. An official word on the veteran's status will come prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
