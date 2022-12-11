Fournette (foot) is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fournette is officially listed as questionable due to a foot injury that caused him to sit out Friday's practice entirely, but he's expected to be available versus San Francisco. With rookie Rachaad White gaining relevance in Tampa Bay's offense and Fournette nursing an injury to some extent, however, it's possible the veteran's backfield touches leave something to be desired. The 49ers' defensive fronts is also one of the league's top units. In any case, fantasy managers will still want to monitor Fournette's status as it becomes official ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.