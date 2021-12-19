Fournette (ankle) is expected to play Sunday night against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Fournette returned to a limited session Friday, before being deemed questionable for the contest. Though the running back appears to be trending toward active status, his availability should nonetheless be confirmed as Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff approaches. If Fournette ends up limited or out, Ronald Jones would be next in line for Tampa Bay's backfield touches.
