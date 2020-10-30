Coach Bruce Arians has called Fournette his current "nickel" running back, using him in hurry-up and clear passing situations, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

After logging two DNPs and one offensive snap between Weeks 4 and 6 due to an ankle injury, Fournette received a 56-percent share of the snaps on offense this past Sunday in Las Vegas en route to 17 touches for 97 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, Ronald Jones started but played just 43 percent of the plays, compiling 14 touches for 36 total yards and one TD. According to Arians, Fournette took over the aforementioned "nickel" role from LeSean McCoy, who didn't earn any playing time at all Week 7. Fournette told Carmen Vitale of the Buccaneers' official site that his ankle is "100 percent" now, meaning he should be in line for a split of the RB reps with Jones moving forward.