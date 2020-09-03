Fournette and the Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft will join a backfield already housing Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Dare Ogunbowale. Fournette went unclaimed on waivers Tuesday after having been let go by Jacksonville over the weekend. The Patriots also reportedly expressed interest in Fournette, but he's instead opted to sign a prove-it deal that links him with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.