Fournette rushed eight times for 19 yards and brought in two of three targets for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran back was nearly outpaced in carries by rookie Rachaad White, who logged six totes of his own. Fournette was partly frozen out by game script as well as the afternoon went on, and even his usually robust pass-catching role didn't manifest. Fournette's rushing yardage and target totals were both his second lowest of the season, but he'll likely bounce back into a bigger role during a Week 8 interconference showdown versus the Ravens on Thursday night.