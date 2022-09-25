Fournette rushed 12 times for 35 yards and caught five of six targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Packers.

Fournette was stuffed in the running game for a second straight week, with Sunday marking his lowest output this season on the ground. While he compensated with his best performance as a pass-catcher, it still wasn't a very productive day for the veteran tailback. Fournette will strive to recover from his two-week funk and score his first touchdown of the campaign in Week 4 versus the Chiefs.