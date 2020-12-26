Fournette is expected to get the start at running back Saturday in Detroit, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
There's a void at the top of Tampa Bay's backfield with Ronald Jones (finger) still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jones is missing his second game in a row, allowing Fournette a chance to be the team's primary RB again. While Fournette wasn't efficient with his looks last Sunday in Atlanta -- 17 touches for 65 yards from scrimmage -- he scored a pair of one-yard TD runs during that contest.
