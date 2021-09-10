Fournette rushed nine times for 32 yards and secured five of seven targets for 27 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-29 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Fournette out-carried backfield mate Ronald Jones by a 9-4 margin and was also heavily involved in the short passing game, although one of the two targets he failed to bring in resulted in an interception. Nevertheless, Tom Brady went back to Fournette through the air several times after the miscue, and the young veteran responded well overall. A game in which the flow ultimately tilted very heavily toward the pass isn't exactly the ideal vehicle for conducting an early fantasy assessment of the Fournette-Jones timeshare arrangement, so perhaps a Week 2 home matchup against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 19 will allow for a more conventional and revelatory deployment of the Buccaneers' ground attack