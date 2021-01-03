Fournette is expected to serve as the Buccaneers' top pass-catching/third-down back in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

While Ronald Jones was sidelined for the past two games following his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Fournette served as the Bucs' lead option on the ground, carrying 23 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns. After Jones was reinstated to the roster this week, head coach Bruce Arians suggested that the third-year player would slot back in atop the depth chart, leaving Fournette to fill more of a change-of-pace role. The Buccaneers could elect to rest their starters to some extent at during Sunday's game, but as it currently stands, Fournette will likely be in store for a downturn in carries compared to the previous two weeks.