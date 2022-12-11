Fournette (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the 49ers, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A sore foot caused Fournette to sit out Friday's practice entirely, but Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles downplayed the running back's absence afterward. Schefter's report would seem to support the notion that Fournette's foot issue isn't a major concern, and while the 27-year-old looks like he'll be cleared when Tampa Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, it's unclear what kind of role he'll hold Sunday. With rookie Rachaad White gaining more of a foothold in the Tampa Bay offense in recent weeks and with Fournette likely at somewhere less than 100 perfect, the veteran's touch and snap counts could be monitored more closely than usual. The possibility of a lighter workload than usual along with a tough matchup versus the 49ers' formidable defensive front renders Fournette a less appealing fantasy option than may normally be the case.