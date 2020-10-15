The Buccaneers listed Fournette (ankle) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Though he has yet to put in a full practice Week 6, Fournette still finds himself in a better spot health wise than he did prior to last Thursday's loss to the Bears. Fournette was listed as a non-participant on all three practice reports leading up to that contest but was still active, though he played only one offensive snap. As such, he should be on track to play this weekend against the Packers, but it's uncertain how extensively he'll be involved in the game plan behind top running back Ronald Jones.
