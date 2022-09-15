Fournette (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
As Fournette did at Wednesday's session, which is more activity than Bucs wide receivers Mike Evans (calf), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), all of whom were DNPs on Thursday. If the team is forced to operate with an amended group of pass catchers and Fournette himself is able to suit up Sunday at New Orleans, he could benefit from a more ground-based approach. In the end, Friday's injury report may clear up some of the question marks in Tampa Bay's skill-position ranks for Week 2
