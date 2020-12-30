Fournette (abdomen) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Fournette received more work than normal the last two games with Ronald Jones (finger) on the reserve/COVID-19 list, earning 14 touches to Ke'Shawn Vaughn's 18 and LeSean McCoy's four. With Jones back in the saddle Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion as well, the Buccaneers have their top four running backs poised to suit up Sunday in Atlanta. Still, the health of Jones and Fournette need to be monitored to get a sense of whether the former is set to take on his typical No. 1 role.
