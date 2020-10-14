Fournette (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Fournette was active for last Thursday's contest against the Bears despite being a non-participant all week. He only played an emergency role Week 5, ultimately just handling one offensive snap, but his presence as at least a limited participant in practice now hints at increased involvement Week 6. Of course, given that Ronald Jones has put together back-to-back 100-plus yard rushing performances, Fournette could find himself relegated to the No. 2 role even if fully healthy.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Spotted at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Surprisingly active Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: May be game-time decision Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Non-participant Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Could play Thursday•