Fournette (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, the Saints' official website reports.
Fournette showed no sign of limitation in the season opener, ranking sixth in snap share (76 percent) and t-5th in carries (21) among all running backs in Week 1. Rachaad White was the only other back to play offensive snaps for Tampa in the win over Dallas, and he'd presumably be the main beneficiary if this turns out to be a significant hindrance for Fournette, who did miss time with a hamstring injury late last season.
