Fournette is listed as the No. 3 running back behind starter Ronald Jones and primary backup LeSean McCoy in the first regular-season edition of the Buccaneers' depth chart released Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The recent acquisition is unsurprisingly behind the curve as far as learning coach Bruce Arians' offense, so his slotting behind Jones and McCoy isn't necessarily a surprise. However, for practical purposes, Fournette will likely serve as Jones' primary backup on early-down carries sooner rather than later, with McCoy likely to often fill a third-down role and perhaps get the occasional change-of-pace carry. Given their respective resumes, it's certainly conceivable Fournette also surpasses Jones in touch count as the season unfolds, but Arians may also opt to keep the workload at a fairly even split as long as both backs are productive.