Fournette is listed as the No. 3 running back behind starter Ronald Jones and backup LeSean McCoy in the first regular-season edition of the Buccaneers' unofficial depth chart released Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The recent acquisition is behind the curve as far as learning coach Bruce Arians' offense, so his slotting behind Jones and McCoy isn't a surprise. However, for practical purposes, Fournette likely will serve as Jones' primary backup on early-down carries sooner rather than later, with McCoy filling a third-down role and perhaps get the occasional change-of-pace carry. Given their respective resumes, it's conceivable Fournette also surpasses Jones in touch count as the season unfolds, but Arians may also opt to keep the workload at a fairly even split as long as both backs are productive.