Fournette (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Fournette played through the same injury last week, taking 87 percent of Tampa Bay's offensive snaps, and likely will do the same this week after logging limited practices Wednesday through Friday. It is possible the Bucs get backup RB Rachaad White more involved come Sunday, but it'll be a major surprise if Fournette is on the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.