Fournette (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Fournette technically was active last Thursday while nursing the same injury, but he was only available in an emergency capacity and played his lone snap on a kneel-down. The Bucs likely will just put him on the inactive list if he isn't ready to play this weekend, as LeSean McCoy (ankle) has been cleared to return, joining Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the backfield. For fantasy purposes, Fournette should probably be treated as a game-time decision ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, though active status won't come with any guarantees in terms of workload.
