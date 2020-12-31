Fournette (abdomen) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
Fournette maintained his activity level for a second session in a row, while No. 1 running back Ronald Jones (finger) increased his own by logging a full practice Thursday after spending two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Because Fournette was a healthy scratch in Jones' last appearance Week 14, the same fate could befall him again in a backfield that otherwise has healthy options like Ke'Shawn Vaughn and LeSean McCoy. As a result, Fournette may watch Sunday's regular-season finale against the Falcons from the sideline.
