Fournette rushed 20 times for 72 yards and brought in nine of 10 targets for 90 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night.

Fournette was arguably the Buccaneers' MVP on the night, as it was his work during an early fourth-quarter drive in particular that sparked Tampa Bay's comeback from a 10-point deficit. The veteran bruiser's 44-yard catch-and-run play on the first play of that possession helped set up an eventual Rachaad White three-yard touchdown catch, and Fournette subsequently helped position the ball for Ryan Succop's game-winning field goal in overtime on his last two carries. His reception and receiving yardage totals also led the Bucs on the night, and he tied with Chris Godwin for the tops in targets. Fournette should be in line for another voluminous role in a critical Week 17 home clash against the Panthers that could decide the NFC South title.