Coach Bruce Arians said Fournette (ankle) may be a game-time decision Thursday in Chicago, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Arians noted Fournette has displayed some improvement with his ankle injury, but he hasn't joined his teammates for practice since picking it up Week 3. If Fournette joins LeSean McCoy (ankle) on the inactive list Thursday, the Buccaneers backfield will be in the hands of Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.