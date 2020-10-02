Fournette (ankle) was not spotted at the early portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fournette looks as though he'll miss his third consecutive practice this week, a development which would cast serious doubt on his chances of suiting up for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Count on Friday's official practice report, which the Buccaneers should release this afternoon, to provide Fournette with a clear injury designation. In the event that Fournette's ankle injury forces him to miss any time, Ronald Jones would benefit from an uptick in carries, while LeSean McCoy and even Ke'Shawn Vaughn could also see increased workloads.