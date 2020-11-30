Fournette rushed three times for 10 yards and brought in all three of his targets for an additional 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Ronald Jones appears to be the preferred option right now in coach Bruce Arians' offense, with Fournette filling more of a pass-catching role while getting the occasional carry. Fournette now has single-digit totes in four straight games, leaving him with a modest fantasy outlook heading into a Week 13 bye.