Fournette (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
In a surprising turn of events, Fournette will be the healthy scratch in the Buccaneers backfield after a Week 13 bye. Instead, LeSean McCoy, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Kenjon Barner will be the available running backs behind starter Ronald Jones. Fournette's next chance to suit up is Sunday, Dec. 20 in Atlanta.
