Coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that Fournette (undisclosed) did not practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Fournette wasn't announced to have suffered any sort of injury during Sunday's win over the Broncos, so it remains to be seen why he was held out of practice Wednesday. He played second fiddle to Ronald Jones versus Denver, despite having broken out with 100-plus rushing yards Week 2. As such, even if Fournette gets fully healthy in time to face the Chargers at home Week 4, fantasy managers can likely count on the Buccaneers to deploy a committee approach.