Fournette (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's walk-through practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Coach Bruce Ariansnoted earlier Monday that "there's a chance" Fournette could return to action Thursday night against the Bears, but that's hardly a lock. If he remains out again, Ronald Jones would be in line to head the Bucs' Week 5 rushing attack, with Ke'Shawn on hand to work in a change-of-pace role.
