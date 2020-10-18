Fournette (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Packers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Fournette will be sidelined for the second time in three games as a result of an ankle injury, despite practicing in a limited capacity all week. With the veteran RB in street clothes, expect Ronald Jones to pace Tampa Bay's backfield, per usual, with LeSean McCoy and Ke'Shawn Vaughn available as change-of-pace options.