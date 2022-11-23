Fournette (hip) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
Fournette suffered a hip pointer in the Buccaneers' last game, a Week 10 win against the Seahawks in Munich. Even with the benefit of a Week 11 bye, though, he emerged from the respite "very sore," coach Todd Bowles told Jenna Laine of ESPN.com on Wednesday. The result for Fournette was a capped session to kick off Week 12 prep. If he's limited or sidelined Sunday at Cleveland, he'd likely yield most of Tampa Bay's backfield reps to rookie Rachaad White, with Ke'Shawn Vaughn also on hand for touches.
