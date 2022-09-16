Fournette (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Fournette seems likely to play, given that he handled a huge workload Week 1 (23 touches) and managed limited practices throughout the week. Still, the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff needs to be monitored, as it's hard to tell exactly what's going on with the Bucs listing so many key players as questionable. Should Fournette end up missing the game or having his workload scaled back, Rachaad White would be most likely to pick up extra snaps/touches.