Fournette (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Fournette ruled out, Ronald Jones could see an uptick from his current 2020 average of 12.3 carries per game, though coach Bruce Arians said rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn will also be in the mix, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site. The Bucs have a short week coming up before their Thursday game against Chicago, leaving Fournette in a situation where it will be difficult to avoid a multi-game absence. The former Jaguar is averaging 8.0 carries, 2.7 targets and 52.3 total yards per game, with the overwhelming majority of his production coming in a two-TD effort against the Panthers in Week 2.