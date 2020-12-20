Fournette rushed 14 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also brought in three of five targets for 16 yards.

On paper, Fournette was set up for a tough matchup against a stingy Falcons run defense while drawing the start for Ronald Jones (finger/reserve/COVID-19), and that's about how matters played out. However, the big back salvaged his day from a statistical standpoint with a pair of third-quarter one-yard touchdown runs. Fournette also was a solid part of the passing game out of the backfield, as his five targets actually tied him for second on the afternoon with Chris Godwin. Fournette performed well overall while handling his second-highest workload of the season on the ground, but Jones is likely reclaiming the lead-back role if he's healthy enough to suit up for a Week 16 Saturday afternoon matchup versus the Lions.