Fournette is on track for a second straight start Saturday in Detroit after Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Ronald Jones (finger, reserve/COVID-19 list) is unlikely to be available, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Even if Jones clears all COVID-19-related protocols in time to rejoin the Buccaneers this week, the running back will have to prove his surgically repaired left pinkie finger doesn't present any issues with his ball security in order to play. Arians believes it's doubtful that Jones will be able to overcome both obstacles on a short week, so look for the Buccaneers to once again roll with Fournette as their lead back. After being a healthy inactive in the Week 14 win over Minnesota, Fournette returned to the lineup for Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons and played two thirds of the offensive snaps while finishing with 49 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries to go with three receptions for 16 yards.