Fournette rushed 17 times for 63 yards and secured five of six targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.

Even with Ronald Jones (quadriceps) active and taking 13 carries in his own right, Fournette served as the true lead back and turned in a second consecutive strong postseason effort. The fourth-year pro constantly ground out tough yards against a stingy Saints front, and he paced the Buccaneers in receptions while recording a clutch six-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter to even the score at 20-20. The running game figures to once again play a prominent role in the frigid temperatures at Lambeau Field in next Sunday's NFC Championship Game, meaning Fournette could be set for another busy afternoon.