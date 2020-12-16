Fournette could have a key role on offense if Ronald Jones (finger) isn't able to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

The report even suggests Fournette might be the starter, one week after he was a healthy inactive for the 26-14 win over Minnesota. Jones' availability is up in the air after he had finger surgery Tuesday, and coach Bruce Arians said Fournette looked great during Wednesday's practice. Fournette's range of outcomes for Week 15 spans anywhere from 20-plus touches to another healthy scratch. Stay tuned throughout the week.