Fournette (hip) is on the field for Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Coming out of Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye, Fournette was a limited participant for three consecutive practices due to the hip pointer he sustained in the team's Week 10 win over the Seahawks in London. He ultimately didn't make enough progress to gain clearance for this past Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns, paving the way for rookie Rachaad White to log 23 touches as the Buccaneers' lead running back. The Buccaneers won't release their first Week 13 injury report until later Thursday, at which point it will be known whether Fournette will go down as a limited or full participant in practice. For the moment, Fournette looks like he could be on track to play Monday against the Saints, but he may be part of a timeshare with White or possibly even a pure backup.