Fournette (hip) will not travel to Cleveland and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Fournette was listed as doubtful on Friday's final injury report, so it always seemed unlikely the veteran would be unable to suit up. Expect Rachaad White to see plenty of workload with the newly activated Giovanni Bernard (ankle) also mixing in on passing downs.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Stays limited at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Still sore after bye•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Expected to be ready after bye•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Dealing with hip pointer•