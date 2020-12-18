Coach Bruce Arians reiterated Friday that Fournette is being prepped for the start Sunday in Atlanta, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A healthy scratch last week, Fournette now has his first chance to play a game for Tampa without any competition from Ronald Jones, who had finger surgery Tuesday and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. The starting assignment brings Fournette back to fantasy relevance, but it doesn't necessarily mean he'll handle the same type of workload Jones got last week (18 carries, two targets, 67 percent snap share). Arians mentioned that Ke'Shawn Vaughn has "come on like gangbusters," and the team still has LeSean McCoy on hand for passing-down work -- a role he took back last week after Fournette played his way out of it with drops and missed blocks.