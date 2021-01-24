Fournette rushed 12 times for 55 yards and a touchdown and brought in five of seven targets for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The fourth-year back once again paced the Buccaneers' backfield, with his pass-catching skills giving him the edge over Ronald Jones (10 rushes, zero targets) in terms of playing time. Fournette also made a significant impact on the game with a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, one that saw him bounce out of a pile and get into the end zone up the right side of the field. The 26-year-old has logged double-digit carries in all three of the Buccaneers' playoff games to date while also turning 17 targets into 14 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. He'll be poised for another robust role during a Super Bowl LV matchup against either the Bills or Chiefs on his home field of Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 7.